'Progress' on 'logical and smart' aquatics plan despite bid to make waves

Swimming pool costs critic Albury councillor Darren Cameron has voted against a draft master plan that includes an aquatic centre at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre.
The blueprint was endorsed by eight of the nine councillors at their meeting on Monday May 13 and it is now on public exhibition for 28 days to receive community feedback.
In the recommendation it was described as the "Lauren Jackson Sports Centre and Aquatics Facility Stage 2 Preliminary Design project".
Cr Cameron attempted to move an amendment to have all reference to "aquatics facility" removed from the recommendation.
However, he had no opportunity to expand on his point after he failed to gain a seconder.
Cr Cameron has previously slammed the amount of money it would cost to establish an aquatics centre at the East Albury stadium and cast doubt on any government funding being forthcoming.
"This will bankrupt our city and it will leave a legacy of debt to our city forever and we need to be honest with the aquatics community and stop giving them the impression that we're going to wind the clock back and give them their dream outcome of a world-class, FINA-standard indoor aquatics centre," Cr Cameron told a council meeting in October 2023.
The leading councillor voice for water sports, Stuart Baker, welcomed the master plan as an advancement.
"I look forward to some progress and it is progress," Cr Baker said.
"We can be stuck in the dark ages forever on all sorts of matters but I think this is a really good way forward.
"It's just a logical, smart way to go."
Deputy mayor Steve Bowen noted the plan also provided for more basketball courts, which are needed to address a waiting list of 100 junior players.
"Not only do we need the aquatic centre on there, we need extra basketball courts and it will be great to integrate the PCYC in there as well," Cr Bowen said.
The second stage of the sports centre plan includes three more courts, able to be used for netball, volleyball and badminton as well as basketball, and the aquatics centre.
The latter would be indoor and have a 50-metre pool, warm water pool, water slide, spa and steam room.
There would also be a health club, gymnastics area, martial arts rooms, cafe and shop and 350 car spaces.
