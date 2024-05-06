Man wanted for questioning over spree of thefts from cars arrested at Wodonga home

A man sought for questioning over a major spate of car break-ins and thefts from vehicles on both sides of the border, car theft, and driving matters, has been arrested in Wodonga.
Brian Leslie Bates was taken into custody at a Pooley Court home on Saturday night, May 4, with assistance from the NSW air wing.
Items including clothes were seized as part of the investigation.
The arrest came after Albury officers released an image of Bates last week.
Bates had an Albury arrest warrant over car theft and unlicensed driving.
He had been wanted for questioning over the series of thefts from cars in Wodonga, Baranduda, and Albury over the past month.
There were 48 reported thefts and attempted thefts from cars between April 19 and May 4 in the Wodonga area alone.
In one night, on May 1 and 2, there were 14 such reported offences.
Bates hasn't been charged over those incidents, but was arrested as part of the investigation.
"A 30-year-old man was arrested and interviewed in relation to the thefts and will be charged at a later time," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.
Bates faced the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Monday, May 6, where Albury officers sought his extradition.
The court heard police had been "trying to apprehend him for a little while".
Albury Detective Senior Constable Ben Williams said the 30-year-old would face Albury Local Court on Tuesday morning.
The Wodonga court heard there was nothing holding Bates in Victorian custody, and Magistrate Peter Dunn granted his extradition back to NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.