Man wanted for questioning over spree of thefts from cars arrested at Wodonga home

By Court Reporter
May 6 2024 - 7:30pm
Brian Bates during a previous arrest in North Albury. File photo
A man sought for questioning over a major spate of car break-ins and thefts from vehicles on both sides of the border, car theft, and driving matters, has been arrested in Wodonga.

