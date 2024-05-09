WEATHER WATCH: Dry conditions expected for the fifth straight week

The total rainfall for February to April this year was just 15 millimetres, the driest since 3.1 in 1923 and the fourth driest behind 13 millimetres in 1870 and 9.7 millimetres in 1888. The event of 1870 followed a wet January in our regions and then a notably hotter and drier February to March period before significant rainfall during April in 1870. This is precisely what has happened this year to date and as the rest of 1870 was notably wetter than average from Tasmania to well into Queensland, it does look certain that 2024 will follow suit.

