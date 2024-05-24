Man avoids jail after twice thrusting knife at Wodonga petrol station worker

An armed robber who twice thrust a knife at a Wodonga petrol station worker has avoided jail.
Mark Joseph Lindsay, 44, owed $16,000 and had received a call from his partner in Thailand seeking cash shortly before his offending on November 15 last year.
A check of his bank account showed a negative balance of $600.
Lindsay armed himself with a kitchen knife and first went to the Coles supermarket at Wodonga Plaza.
He bought cigarettes, drove back towards his nearby house, did a U-turn and went to the Shell on Elgin Boulevard.
The Bradken foundry worker had a face mask, sunglasses and hat, but the female victim initially didn't think anything of his disguise.
Lindsay grabbed a Coca Cola and was told by the victim there was a special, so he grabbed another, before thrusting the blade towards the woman and growling "give me all the money".
The victim jumped back in shock and Lindsay again, in "a growly tone", said "give me all the money".
He only received $382 - later telling police he thought he'd get more - and was filmed speeding off from the scene in his vehicle.
Police searched Lindsay's Watson Street home six days later and seized clothing, a knife, a Woolworths bag and his 2012 grey Hyundai Santa Fe.
He admitted to police he was in debt and needed the money.
Judge Simon Moglia on Friday, May 24, said Lindsay had been frank with police, was sorry for what he had done, had no criminal record, and was considered a low risk of re-offending.
The Wodonga County Court heard the victim had PTSD and flashbacks and that offenders who attack vulnerable people needed to be punished, but the judge said a corrections order, rather than prison time, was appropriate.
"Give your lack of criminal history, your sincere co-operation with police and this court and the material which has been put on your behalf, I find your prospects of rehabilitation to be very good," Judge Moglia said.
"I was concerned that due to the seriousness of the offence, only a term of imprisonment would be sufficient in sentencing."
But Judge Moglia said jail was a last resort and a corrections order was appropriate in all of the circumstances.
Lindsay must perform 150 hours of unpaid work and was warned jail was on the cards if he breached the order.
