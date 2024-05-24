The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man avoids jail after twice thrusting knife at Wodonga petrol station worker

By County Court
May 24 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Joseph Lindsay has avoided jail for his armed robbery in Wodonga last year. File photo
Mark Joseph Lindsay has avoided jail for his armed robbery in Wodonga last year. File photo

An armed robber who twice thrust a knife at a Wodonga petrol station worker has avoided jail.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.