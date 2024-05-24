Cross-border crime blitz arrests continue, 220 charges now pressed

Police have made further arrests in the final stages of a cross-border blitz.
Operation Blue Ember, which involved more than 100 officers in Albury-Wodonga, ended at midday on Friday, May 24.
A spokeswoman confirmed there had been 220 charges pressed, more than 60 people arrested, and 55 properties searched.
Multiple vehicles were also impounded and police conducted drink, drug and licence checks on the road.
Officers from the anti-bikie NSW Raptor Squad and Victoria's VIPER Taskforce joined Border police, along with the Mounted Branch, Air Wing and Public Order Response Team.
Outlaw motorbike gangs, organised crime members and those with firearms links were the target of the five-day blitz, which was also conducted last year.
Police continued to conduct duties as part of the operation on Friday morning, and have vowed to run it again.
"Tackling regional crime is a priority for our organisation, and criminals need to understand there are no safe havens across our country," NSW Detective Acting Superintendent Glyn Baker said.
"Just because you're not in a capital city, that doesn't mean you aren't in our sights."
Victorian Inspector Craig Darlow said the police activity would disrupt crime.
"Our message to OMCGs, their facilitators and those people associated with organised crime is clear - we are working together, and we will be relentless," he said.
"You cannot hide, and we will not stop."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.