Riverina Country Colts rounded out a tough week on the representative front with a three-wicket victory against Central Northern in Bathurst on Thursday. The game was dominated by the ball from the outset as Central Northern was bundled out for just 83 in the 33rd over. North Albury's Blake Elliott removed the openers cheaply to finish with figures of 2-12, while Wagga's Jake Scott took 5-14 from his 10 overs. What looked to be a relatively straightforward chase was anything but for Riverina after it slumped to 6-21 in the opening spell of bowling. ALSO IN SPORT: East Albury's Miles Hemann-Petersen steadied the ship with a captain's knock off 22 - the only batsman in the top seven to pass two. He was dismissed just before the lunch break, which still left plenty to do at 7-40. However, a brilliant 44-run stand between Wagga's Luke Naumann (19) and Hay's Fergus Cattanach (21) saw Riverina home for its first win of the carnival.

