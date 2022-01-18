community,

The funeral of the young man who died in the Murray River on Christmas Day will be held next week. Wodonga resident and Congolese refugee, 18 year old Julius 'Jules' Lunanga, disappeared underwater in the river near Noreuil Park in Albury on December 25. After his body was recovered on New Year's Eve, but the post-mortem was delayed because of a backlog due to COVID-19 staff shortages. Pastor Jason Mannering said his funeral would be held at 10am on Thursday January 27 at Gateway Life Church, the church Mr Lunanga attended, followed by a burial at the Wodonga cemetery at 12pm. IN OTHER NEWS: "Everyone is welcome and for those who cant get there including members of the family in Africa who can't be here ... the event will be live streamed via our Facebook page," he said. Pastor Mannering said he expected about 300 people to attend the funeral. "He touched a lot of people wherever he was," he said. "Since Christmas Day his body was moved to Melbourne and then Sydney, so it has been quite a process getting the body back and being able to just establish a funeral date so there can be closure for the family."

