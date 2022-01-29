Police believe they know who shot man on Eastern Circuit

news, court-and-crime,

A man suspected of shooting another person in East Albury is doing his best to avoid arrest. Police say the gunman involved in the Eastern Circuit incident on Tuesday night last week is on the run. A man was shot in the torso during an argument, and more rounds are believed to have been fired but missed. Detective Chief Inspector Mick Stoltenberg urged the man to "just use your brains". "There is a male that we're seeking to speak to," he said. "We believe that he can assist us in supplying his version of events. "He knows who he is. "He's avoiding police at this point in time, but I'm pretty confident that we'll catch up with him." The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the incident and was later discharged. Three crime scenes were established near the shooting site. IN OTHER NEWS: Detective Chief Inspector Stoltenberg said the gun hadn't been recovered. "I say all the time, there are three sides to every story," he told the gunman. "The best thing you can do is just come forward, because we're not going to go away. "We'll keep looking until we find you."

