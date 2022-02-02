community, Cancer Council NSW, Cancer Care, Support Services, Survey, Research

Border residents affected by cancer are encouraged to have their say about the support they receive and need. Cancer Council NSW is conducting a survey to identify cancer care requirements that are not being met and the difficulties people experience when accessing cancer support services. The study will ask about physical and daily living, access to services, psychological and financial needs. Community program co-ordinator Catherine Goodall, of Wagga, said the findings would be used to plan Cancer Council services and campaign for broader health system changes. "We know that people affected by cancer in rural and remote areas of NSW may experience barriers when accessing cancer care and support compared to those living in metropolitan areas," Ms Goodall said. "These may include travelling long distances for their treatments and out-of-pocket costs. "By Albury Wodonga locals sharing their cancer experiences for our research, we can gain a better understanding about what the gaps are in supportive care and the current unmet needs of those affected by cancer in our community." Research Study: Supportive Care Needs of People Affected by Cancer Survey can be accessed online via cancercouncil.com.au. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/92a9a16e-526f-467b-8992-87a7ec9bfc77_rotated_180.jpg/r366_726_3759_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg