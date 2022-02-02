Second car fire in close proximity in Lavington

news, court-and-crime,

A vehicle has been destroyed by fire just a short distance from a similar incident a week earlier. Firefighters were called to Kentucky Avenue Park in Lavington about 5am on Wednesday. The hatchback was gutted by flames. IN OTHER NEWS: Video taken by a nearby resident showed large flames coming from the vehicle. The incident occurred about 300 metres from a car fire next to the Hume Highway at 5.45am on Wednesday last week. That vehicle was also gutted. Police are investigating. Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.

