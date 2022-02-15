news, local-news,

Albury mayor Kylie King is excited to welcome new visitors to the region with the announcement of direct flights from the Sunshine Coast to the Border city. Newly-formed independent low-cost carrier Bonza revealed on Tuesday it would offer a twice weekly direct flight to the Queensland holiday destination, subject to regulatory approval, from midway through the year. Cr King said Bonza had a point of difference to target other regional markets. "We know a lot of Queenslanders love to experience the seasons. They don't get to enjoy much of autumn and winter, so I'm hoping that will be a real benefit when they come," she said. "They can enjoy the rivers and Lake Hume as well as cultural experiences like Wonga Wetlands and maybe tap in further to the North East and southern NSW. "There's a family and friends market as well which offers a chance to reconnect and perhaps stay longer." IN OTHER NEWS: Wodonga mayor Kevin Poulton echoed Cr King. "The proposed new Bonza service from Albury-Wodonga to the Sunshine Coast is exciting news for our community," he said. "Not only does it create new holiday options for local people, it also opens up opportunities to encourage more Queenslanders to visit our region and help to grow our tourism sector." Bonza chief executive Tim Jordan said the days the flights would run was yet to be determined. "It will allow people to take a three or four-day trip in either direction, whether its visiting the Sunshine Coast region or down and around Albury-Wodonga," he said. "We're very mindful people would like to maximise the number of days they have at both destinations." Albury Airport team leader Nick Politis said it was an unexpected announcement. "We have such a fantastic facility here that was designed to capture 300,000 passengers (a year)," he said. "I'm hoping with this service and future services from our other airline partners that we'll keep growing it." Mr Politis said the airport would also reap the benefits of more than $2 million federal government funding for taxiway and apron upgrades. "The expansion of Taxiway Charlie which will see less backtracking on the runway. It will allow more flights to land and take-off," he said. "We're also seeing Taxiway Bravo, which is a key arterial to the southern apron where the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning have established a fire base in order to support our region during the fire season and other natural disasters." Family-owned airline JETGO entered the Border market in 2016 with direct flights to Brisbane and the Gold Coast, but went into voluntary administration in 2018.

