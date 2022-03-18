news, local-news,

RED tape for NDIS recipients and their carers will be cut if Labor wins the federal poll, Bill Shorten has promised. The Opposition's spokesman on the disability support service said in Wodonga on Friday that there would be increased funding and less bureaucracy for the NDIS system if Labor was elected. "We will stop the cuts which are happening to people's plans, we will also fix up the planning process so applying the NDIS doesn't become a second full-time job for a carer," Mr Shorten said. "For red tape, it is arguably the worst agency in the government. "We want to stop people having to prove every 12 months that their child still has autism or you're still paralysed and in a wheelchair, that you're still blind. "There's a lot of just ludicrous stuff." Mr Shorten was on the last day of a two-day tour of the North East, having visited Beechworth, Benalla and Wangaratta on Thursday. He was accompanied by Labor's candidate for Indi Nadia David, who is challenging incumbent independent MP Helen Haines in what has traditionally been a conservative seat. IN OTHER NEWS: "We want to boost our vote, It's long-shot for us to try and win, but we've put a good candidate in, Nadia's got an amazing back story," Mr Shorten said. "She's a former police officer, small businesswoman, her oldest boy has got a disability, so she has to work with the NDIS on all of that, she trains horses. "I think we're putting up a really accomplished all-rounder who has got an authentic story of effort and achievement with her family." Meanwhile, Ms David said she would approach Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews after Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton forecast his city would be snubbed in a Regional Deal between federal and state governments to invest in the Twin Cities. "I don't really understand what the issues are at this point, I'm certainly going to be getting to the bottom of them, so I'll be writing to the Premier....to find out what the delay is and why there's resistance, well is it resistance, I don't really know," Ms David said. "We're getting one side of the story at the moment."

