A couple of Lavington's last remaining 'name' players have led the way in the club's final practice match, ahead of the Ovens and Murray Football League season. The Panthers toppled Yackandandah on Friday night with Tom Hargreave and Luke Garland impressing. "Tom and Luke were good and Aidan Cook also played well up forward," coach Adam Schneider suggested. Hargreave and Garland will be pivotal for the Panthers as they face the first major rebuild in many years. Eight players from the 2019 premiership side left over the off-season, including top-liners Simon Curtis (Myrtleford) and Aidan Johnson (VFL). Lavington is home to Corowa-Rutherglen in the season opening round on April 2, with the Roos fancying their chances of a win. Meanwhile, Myrtleford rounded out its pre-season with a loss to Euroa. IN OTHER NEWS: "We had an undermanned side, it was a very young side, we probably had nine of our starting 22 out," co-coach Dawson Simpson confirmed.

