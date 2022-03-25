news, local-news,

THE Victorian government has been accused of double standards in consulting over train services on the North East line. The claim from the Border Rail Action Group came as the government on Thursday confirmed that buffets would feature in all new VLocity trains on the route. "The catering cart on the North East trains will be the first of its kind, specifically designed from community feedback about what they want," a government representative said. Action group member John Dunstan welcomed confirmation of the buffets, noting VLocity carriages running since December had been food-free. IN OTHER NEWS: "I'm very happy about that, but that's what they've been saying they would do ever since they had the first new one without a buffet on it," Mr Dunstan said. "It is expected." The entire replacement of 1980s N Class trains on the North East line with VLocity sets remains on track for mid-2022 with fitting out occurring in a Melbourne factory. Mr Dunstan contrasted the trumpeting of consultation on the kiosks with the Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan's attitude towards allowing North East trains to stop at Sunshine station to allow passengers to transfer to the new line to Melbourne airport. In a reply to a question on notice from Wangaratta politician Tania Maxwell, Ms Allan dismissed the proposition that passengers would prefer swapping to an airport train instead of boarding buses to Tullamarine from Broadmeadows station. "The majority of passengers heading to the airport from the North East would not travel through to Sunshine and then backwards to the airport because there are faster journey options," Ms Allan stated. "Passengers will have a shorter journey by changing at Broadmeadows to a bus or taxi or will catch a train direct to the airport from Broadmeadows once the suburban rail loop northern section is built (in 2053)." Mr Dunstan said there was "absolutely a double standard" between consulting on the new VLocity carriages and the Sunshine access to the airport. "They're saying without evidence we wouldn't use Sunshine station if Broadmeadows was still available," he said. "They're saying that without any consultation, it's just their opinion. "Where's their evidence from any passengers on the North East line that they would do that, if they were offered the alternative of Sunshine." Mr Dunstan said journeys to the airport from Sunshine could be shorter than those from Broadmeadows and would be more convenient to those with mobility issues. "Why do you want to go through all that hassle with buses when you could just change trains and be on platforms?" he asked. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

