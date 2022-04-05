West Albury man extradited following arrest over alleged murder

news, court-and-crime,

One of two West Albury residents arrested over an alleged murder at Manangatang in north-west Victoria has been extradited. A legal representative for Dael Daniel Newman said the extradition was not opposed. Newman appeared briefly in Albury Local Court for the hearing on Tuesday morning before magistrate Sally McLaughlin. Ms McLaughlin ordered that the bespectacled Newman, wearing prison greens, be taken into the custody of Victoria Police homicide squad detective Senior Constable Aaron Price. He was of two homicide squad detectives in court for the hearing. Newman, a slight, short man with a shaved head, will be taken before the Wodonga Magistrate's Court by 4pm today. "Do you understand that, Mr Newman?" Ms McLaughlin asked the accused, in granting the extradition. "Yes," Newman replied in a loud voice.

