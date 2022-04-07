Child rape accused arrested over alleged incident in Albury in 2015

news, court-and-crime,

A man wanted over child sex offences has been extradited from Tasmania following alleged crimes involving a young girl in Albury. The man, who can't be named to avoid identifying the victim, was taken into custody in Risdon Vale near Hobart, in the southern state on Wednesday. Police had been investigating a reported child sexual abuse matter in Albury, which allegedly involved a girl aged between 10 and 14. The offending allegedly occurred in December 2015, and the investigation was launched in 2016 after the report was made to police. A police spokesman confirmed the arrest on Thursday. "Following extensive inquiries, detectives attached to the Murray Child Abuse Unit obtained an arrest warrant for a 29-year-old man living in Tasmania," the spokesman said. "He was arrested with the assistance of Tasmania Police outside a correctional centre in Risdon, Tasmania, about 8am (on Wednesday). Police were granted an extradition order to return the accused man back to NSW. The 29-year-old man was escorted on a flight back to Sydney. He was taken to the Mascot Police Station, where he was charged with aggravated sexual intercourse of a person aged above 10 and under 14. IN OTHER NEWS: The 29-year-old former Wodonga man faces a single charge. Police will allege in court the man sexually abused a young girl who was known to him in Albury. He appeared before Central Local Court in Sydney on Thursday. The 29-year-old made an application for bail, which was refused by magistrate Brett Shields. The matter will return to Albury Local Court for mention on June 6. The case was investigated by the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad, which focuses on sex offences, and serious physical abuse and neglect cases involving children. "Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page," the police spokesman said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/0a1f30dc-a8d6-40de-b1b1-d9851fc11442.jpg/r11_255_4885_3009_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg