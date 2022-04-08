news, local-news,

CONCERN over a "proliferation of World Peace Bells in Australia" has prompted a change in title for the one destined to be erected in Wodonga's Belvoir Park. It will now be known as the Rotary Peace Bell Albury-Wodonga, with the 'world' tag being dropped. That follows Australian World Peace Bell Association chairman Ian Brown writing a letter to Wodonga West Rotarian and chairman of the Border organising committee Jos Weemaes last month. Mr Brown noted there was a policy of having one World Peace Bell per country and that Cowra in central west NSW was home to Australia's designated ringer. "I express my concern on behalf of the Mayor of Cowra and my Association that a proliferation of World Peace Bells in Australia will be detrimental to the significance and function of the recognition and respect of peace in our country and world," Mr Brown wrote. "The Albury-Wodonga World Peace Bell does not in my opinion conform with the principles and objectives of the World Peace Bell Association. "I respectfully request that you consider not naming or promoting the proposed peace bell as a World Peace Bell. "Perhaps would Albury Wodonga Rotary Peace Bell be acceptable?" Mr Weemaes said on Friday the official name would be the Rotary Peace Bell Albury-Wodonga. He was speaking at a symbolic sod-turning event to mark where the bell will be installed at Belvoir Park on the southern side of the lake. IN OTHER NEWS: Wodonga deputy mayor Graeme Simpfendorfer and his Albury equivalent Steve Bowen, whose councils have each contributed $30,000 to the $75,000 project, joined Mr Weemaes for the occasion. The bell was cast in Taiwan after financial difficulties with a Japanese maker. Weighing 188.5 kilograms and with a height of 1.8 metres and width of 60 centimetres, the bell is expected to be erected before June 30. A striker will be next to the bell, but secured to prevent vandalism. A grand opening will then occur on September 21, the International Day of Peace. Mr Weemaes said the initiative of the Rotary Club of Wodonga West had wide application. "It's not just peace in the world, which is really needed at the moment, but also peace at home, bullying, domestic violence, peace in the streets, in the schools," he said. "This provides a focal point where the community can come together to reflect on those requirements." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/50099250-1bdf-4618-a106-73fc850612ea.jpg/r0_499_6720_4296_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg