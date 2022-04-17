news, local-news,

Short-term pain for long-term gain. That's the approach from Alpine Shire Council after it agreed at its April meeting to spend more than $400,000 on LED street lighting. A tender was awarded at the meeting to lighting manufacturer Sylvania-Schreder for up to $440,000 after the action was identified in the council's climate action plan adopted last September. Alpine Shire mayor Sarah Nicholas said the council had actively looked to reduce its electricity use and aim to diminish greenhouse gas emissions from its corporate operations to zero by 2023. "It brings benefits such as lower costs, less reliance on the grid and freeing up renewable electricity supply for other users," she said. "It also demonstrates to our community how committed we are to change our energy use practices." IN OTHER NEWS: An audit of the council's streetlights revealed 1333 out of 1494 units, most of which were mercury-vapour and sodium-based, would benefit from a switch to LED. "Lights will be upgraded to LED technology, which is more efficient and less harmful to the environment than the existing lights," Cr Nicholas said. "Because of the ongoing benefits from replacing the lights, we are able to access rebate programs and payback schemes to minimise the cost to council. "We are thrilled that we can show our leadership in this area and bring about significant environmental change." Cr Nicholas said Alpine Shire would also assess lighting at its parks, reserves and other council-run facilities to see how it can improve energy efficiency in those areas.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/12c10342-4b93-42ef-bf76-7d2d2fea36fc.jpg/r0_282_4831_3012_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg