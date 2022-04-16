news, local-news,

The popular Golden Horseshoes Festival returned to pre-COVID heights with a massive turnout at Beechworth on Easter Saturday. An estimated 1300 people took in the sights, highlighted by the grand parade along Ford Street, which was unable to go ahead last year due to crowd restrictions brought about by the pandemic. A return for the Beechworth Fun Run, run by the town's football-netball club for the first time, kicked off the day in style, with live music and dance and historic reenactments well received by all in attendance. Festival committee chair Jim Didolis said everything ran smoothly on the day. "The weather was very kind and you couldn't ask for anything more," he said. "It was a great team effort from all the committee members and what they did for the event was a marvellous outcome." Mr Didolis said the Welcome to Country ceremony be performed by Damu Dance Company was very popular, as well as the Hung Hing Chinese lion dancers, which were organised by Ellen Huggins from the Beechworth Visitor Information Centre. Expert light horseman re-enacted routines and shared stories of Australia's past. "The light horsemen group did a couple of street performances and down in the parade," Mr Didolis said. "The traditional shoeing of the horse went really well for us and I think everyone just enjoyed themselves. "Speaking to a few traders, they all did very well on the street, unfortunately there wasn't enough food vans on the street, but nonetheless, I didn't hear anyone saying they couldn't get anything to eat. "It was just a great community event and I was so just thrilled to see the streets crowded with people on the site and watching our parade go down the street. "The community involvement and that spirit is what you need in the town or in any town." IN OTHER NEWS: Melbourne's Bec Strachan attended the festival for the first time with her partner, Josh Buis and children, Kinzlie and Zhanda. "The kids really enjoyed the light horse show and were very excited to see the grand parade," she said. "We have spent the last two Easters in lockdown in Melbourne so it's very nice to be out. There's so many families out and about which is beautiful to see. "I've got family in Wangaratta so I've been to Beechworth before but my partner and kids haven't." An Easter egg hunt and Easter bunny stilt walkers will continue the celebrations on Sunday, while the festival will be rounded out by the Wooragee Easter market on Monday from 10am to 2pm at Wooragee Primary School. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/7da471cd-8238-489e-a079-f7eb945d69a7.jpg/r0_399_6388_4008_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg