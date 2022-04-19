sport, local-sport,

At 68, Dennis Martin's desire to represent his country is as strong as ever. The Hockey Albury Wodonga stalwart is bracing for his first trip to Japan in October after recently being selected in the Australian Masters over 65's men's World Cup team. But he still recalls how his love of the sport began right here on the border. "I started with Wodonga when I was a young fella, that was my first club," Martin said. "Back in those days myself and my friend used to ride across the Causeway on our bikes and the fields used to be at the centre of the race track." It won't be the first time Martin has donned the green and gold, having previously competed in Barcelona and against New Zealand in a Trans-Tasman clash in the Gold Coast prior to the pandemic. It marks the fourth time the defender has been selected in a national masters team. "I was selected in the 2020 team to go to Tokyo for the World Masters, but unfortunatley Covid has stopped it for the last two years," Martin said. "We had a return to hockey weekend in Sydney where they had a look at people and I was lucky enough to be selected. "I wasn't overly confident with the fact that two years of over 60s Australian players would be coming up into the 65s. "I've never been to Japan, but culturally I think it would be fantastic." Fellow border product Mark Hulme has also been named as one of ten shadow players for the tournament. While Martin has played alongside around half of the side before, he's set to meet several players from around the country for the first time. "We're all there for the same reason," he said. ALSO IN SPORT: "One of the things we're pretty keen on, for those that were in the Barcelona team, is that we were beaten in the grand final by England, so we're looking forward to getting a bit of redemption." The Australian championships will be held days before the side travels to Japan. Over the years Martin has represented Vic Country, as well as Magpies and Wodonga. While he's ticked off numerous goals in his hockey career, there's one feat he has his sights set on. "My grandson (Isaac) is playing for Wodonga, so I thought I'd have a last couple of years playing there and hopefully have a chance to play with him," he said. "I'll keep going for as long as I can, but it will come to a stage where there's young fellas that need to be running around. "No matter how skillful you are, at some stage the speed of the game gets you."

