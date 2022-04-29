sport, local-sport,

The availability of senior players will boost the Albury-Wodonga Spitfires men for a double-header against ANUMHC this weekend. Tim Jones, Tony Donnelly, Jez Payne and Ben Allen will add strength and maturity to a squad which also includes Wagga-based quartet Logan Wilford, Daniel Smith, Adam Boyd and Michael Woodgate. The sides meet in Albury at 2pm on Saturday and 11am on Sunday. Spitfires started their Capital League campaign with a 9-0 defeat to Central before losing 5-0 to United and 6-2 to Wests. ALSO IN SPORT: "The results are an indication of where the team currently sits," coach Shayne Newell said. "With low numbers to trainings and limited numbers available for travel to away games, it is not surprising. "Remaining positive and building the team each week has to be the focus going forward. "We always knew 2022 would be a rebuilding year with a mix of young and old. "We need to build on the basics and strength to compete with the Canberra teams." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

