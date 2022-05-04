news, local-news,

FOR the first time in almost four years Ken Wright has felt something other than dread on the Wodonga freeway overpass where he lost his beloved wife, Carolyn. On Wednesday, he sensed relief. On Tuesday the Victorian government agreed to cough up its share of the money for a safety barrier on the Melrose Drive overpass. Mr Wright had been campaigning for the screens since Carolyn died by suicide in August 2018. He said the breakthrough was "bittersweet". "When somebody is killed and there is no body the family can't have closure," he said. "This has been a similar thing where I couldn't have closure until the bridge was fixed. "It's makes it safer now for the whole community and more families won't have to go through this. "I'm no longer waiting, waiting, waiting; it's progress and now I know it will be eventually fixed." IN OTHER NEWS: Instrumental in campaigning for the safety barrier, the member for Benambra, Bill Tilley, said the $1 million project would be jointly funded by the federal and state governments. Mr Tilley said the NSW government had built five safety barriers in Albury for a fraction of the cost and far more quickly. He said there was still no money for a McKoy Street overpass, which was committed to by the Commonwealth in 2019. "Ken Wright has been a fantastic advocate to ensure this never happens again at the Melrose Drive overpass," he said. The Thurgoona-based veteran whistle-blower married the love of his life Carolyn in April 1996 within six months of meeting her. They were rarely apart until she lost her arm in an accident on September 3, 2015. "She had to spend six weeks in the hospital; it was the longest time we'd ever been apart but our son Benjamin was young at the time," Mr Wright said. Mr Wright said Carolyn continued to excel at her job at From L's to P's Driver Training school in Albury. "She was patient and kind with the kids and they adored her," he said. "She had a 95 per cent pass rate in the business in 2018." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/1d8fd115-797c-432d-a6fe-7a6ec830c78a.jpg/r0_844_3117_2605_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg