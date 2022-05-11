The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: We need an innovative, health-based approach to drug use

By Letters to the Editor
May 11 2022 - 10:30pm
COMMUNITY FORUM: Labor candidate for Indi Nadia David answers questions at the La Trobe University event in Wodonga on Tuesday evening. Picture: MARK JESSER

Candidate responds to article

I write with frustration after reading Anthony Bunn's reporting on the Wodonga 'Conversation with Candidates' hosted by La Trobe University Tuesday night, May 10. The cherry-picking and sensationalising of my answer to the young woman who asked about drug use at her school is disappointing.

