YOUR SAY: We need an innovative, health-based approach to drug use

My position that we need a new and innovative, health-based approach to drug use in this country is not radical or 'unorthodox'. It's the position of most health professionals, criminologists and progressive policy think-tanks in the western world. The Victorian government has committed to decriminalise marijuana, which is a great first step. Decriminalisation doesn't mean deregulation. We tightly regulate alcohol and tobacco and we can do the same with other drugs. We can create revenue by taxing drugs and requiring sellers to be licensed and we should put this income into health, rehabilitation and education.

