YOUR SAY: We need an innovative, health-based approach to drug use

I write with frustration after reading Anthony Bunn's reporting on the Wodonga 'Conversation with Candidates' hosted by La Trobe University Tuesday night, May 10. The cherry-picking and sensationalising of my answer to the young woman who asked about drug use at her school is disappointing.
Illicit drug use in Australia has been met with a law-enforcement and criminalisation-focused policy response for decades. The so-called 'War on Drugs' costs Australian governments about $1.1 billion a year. We have nothing to show for it but thousands of Australians imprisoned, and thousands more abusing illicit and licit substances. We have a growing problem with opioid use in this country, a growing number of people using methamphetamine, and regional Australia is not immune.
The current law-enforcement approach to illicit drug use isn't working. The 2021 National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre 'Drug Trends' report found methamphetamine, heroin and cannabis are still 'easy or very easy' to obtain for over 85 per cent of the respondents to their annual survey.
My position that we need a new and innovative, health-based approach to drug use in this country is not radical or 'unorthodox'. It's the position of most health professionals, criminologists and progressive policy think-tanks in the western world. The Victorian government has committed to decriminalise marijuana, which is a great first step. Decriminalisation doesn't mean deregulation. We tightly regulate alcohol and tobacco and we can do the same with other drugs. We can create revenue by taxing drugs and requiring sellers to be licensed and we should put this income into health, rehabilitation and education.
If Anthony had not only been at the forum but reported accurately on what was said, he would have noted that both Dr Haines and Mr Gilbert (the only two other candidates who bothered to attend) agreed with my response. His reporting of my answer as some kind of fringe position is old-fashioned and uneducated but, more importantly, unhelpful.
