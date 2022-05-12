The board of Albury Wodonga Health, its executive and staff are committed to delivering safe, high-quality services to our community today, and into the future.
AWH's board and clinicians stand together in support of a new hospital, which would bring together all of our acute and sub-acute services in one location. The board continues to work with the Victorian, NSW and Commonwealth governments to progress that vision, and ensure local services evolve to meet the needs of our growing and changing community.
We are seeking support and funding to address a range of immediate and long-term challenges. This includes funding aligned to our clinical services plan, which would deliver a wider range and complexity of local services over the next 20 years, and develop our workforce to deliver world-class healthcare.
$38 billion out of $89 billion in JobKeeper payments to business that did not need it nor have to pay it back. $55.6 billion over four years in grants decided by Coalition Ministers, much of it with no criteria or reporting (i.e. transparency) requirements, $20 billion of this last year alone. This included sports rorts $100m, car parks $660m, Peter Dutton's Safer Community Fund $184m. $7.1 billion Rural Investment Fund controlled by Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce. This is separate from the Nationals $6 billion ($5.4 billion on the Hells Gate Dam) to be spent on dams in Queensland and NSW. This money allocated with no business case whatsoever. I may be a billion or two out overall, but you get the idea.
Senator (and Minister) Bridget McKenzie, in an interview you said "What you would see as pork barrelling .... is what in the National Party we say is delivering for our electorates."
The key issue in this election and for the next 20 years will be what the environmental policies are that directly affect each person and in turn, the planet.
