The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Albury Wodonga Health committed to improving services

By Letters to the Editor
Updated May 13 2022 - 12:00am, first published May 12 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SEEKING FUNDING: Albury Wodonga Health chair Matt Burke says the board and clinicians stand together in support of a new hospital. Picture: MARK JESSER

Health board's work continues

The board of Albury Wodonga Health, its executive and staff are committed to delivering safe, high-quality services to our community today, and into the future.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.