$38 billion out of $89 billion in JobKeeper payments to business that did not need it nor have to pay it back. $55.6 billion over four years in grants decided by Coalition Ministers, much of it with no criteria or reporting (i.e. transparency) requirements, $20 billion of this last year alone. This included sports rorts $100m, car parks $660m, Peter Dutton's Safer Community Fund $184m. $7.1 billion Rural Investment Fund controlled by Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce. This is separate from the Nationals $6 billion ($5.4 billion on the Hells Gate Dam) to be spent on dams in Queensland and NSW. This money allocated with no business case whatsoever. I may be a billion or two out overall, but you get the idea.