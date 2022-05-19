The Border Mail
Myrtleford's ex-AFL player Kurt Aylett suffers another leg injury

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated May 19 2022 - 6:23am, first published 5:08am
NOT AGAIN: Saints' Kurt Aylett favours his right leg after suffering yet another injury in the 32-point loss against Wangaratta last Saturday. Picture: MARK JESSER

Myrtleford's former AFL utility Kurt Aylett has, unfortunately, added another injury to his long list, ahead of round seven in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

