Myrtleford's former AFL utility Kurt Aylett has, unfortunately, added another injury to his long list, ahead of round seven in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The 30-year-old's career has been dogged by injury and he again limped from the field at the 25-minute mark of the second quarter against Wangaratta last Saturday, although he did return.
"I was on the wing and had a kick, there was a bit of pressure from behind, planted my right leg and felt something pop just below my knee, the top of the calf, it was a bit of an odd one, I've never had that happen, it's another injury to add to to the collection, unfortunately," he revealed.
"Hopefully there's some positive news for me because I've been working my tail off, it's gut-wrenching."
The Saints are home to a revitalised Wodonga on Saturday.
