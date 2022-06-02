A GENERATIONAL leap in the leadership of Wodonga's RSL sub-branch has occurred with a soldier who served in the army from 2003 to 2008 its new president.
Jamie Wolf, 37, who piloted fencing for farmers hit by the Upper Murray bushfires and walked from Cudgewa to Wodonga to raise money for mental health services for soldiers, has the job.
Advertisement
He has been joined by an entirely fresh committee, including vice president Shaun Donohue, 42, who works as a regional rehabilitation manager for current and former service personnel.
Mr Wolf served in East Timor, while Mr Donohue was in the army from 1999 to 2019 and spent time at bases around Australia at Bandiana, Darwin, Brisbane and Adelaide.
"The veterans community is pretty close to my heart and I want to see the veterans community that has been looked after over the years continue and I'm looking forward to a younger generation getting involved and bringing the club forward," Mr Wolf said.
"It's the way the RSL have to go toward, we are going to be the custodians to keep the flame burning."
IN OTHER NEWS
The pair plan to visit schools to educate children about military history and service, lift the social media presence of the sub-branch and give the RSL rooms in Reid Street a makeover.
They also want to extend the meal service with the club only offering dinners on Friday night now when it opens to 9pm, while trading from 3pm to 7pm on other days.
"We're looking to grow the in-house meals and the daily operations, to invite the community in for a beer and yarn with local veterans and families," Mr Wolf said.
Mr Wolf and Mr Donohue want their success and the election of their committee to signal to the wider populace that such ructions are over.
"We've got to get it back on terms where we are involved with the community and have a strong focus in educating them and on our customs and traditions," Mr Wolf said.
The switch to a younger generation in Wodonga follows Albury RSL president Graham Docksey appealing for a similar change in his sub-branch and Mr Wolf hopes his election is a trigger for change and more collaboration between the Twin City RSLs.
Mr Docksey said he had offered to mentor the new leadership on administration and that had been accepted.
His term is due to finish in March next year and at 75 and with his treasurer nearly 80 he is keen for new blood to takeover.
Advertisement
"I'm more than happy for anyone to come forward now so we can train them," Mr Docksey said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.