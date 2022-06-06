A MELBOURNE franchise in Japanese cuisine now has a home on the Border.
Okami Japanese Restaurant officially opened in Albury at the weekend after a soft opening on Thursday and Friday.
With more than 40 restaurants in Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide and regional NSW including Wagga, Okami opened its 44th venue in Dean Street on Saturday.
Okami Japanese Restaurant manager Resann Sarmiento said Okami specialised in all-you-can Japanese cuisine.
She said they offered more than 30 Japanese dishes for a set price.
"It's different from a traditional buffet that presents all food on the table," she said.
"Every dish at Okami is made to order and served to the table."
Ms Sarmiento said the Albury venue had been on the drawing board since last year.
"There were some delays by COVID in getting building supplies," Ms Sarmiento said.
"But it's all come together now in a beautiful space with 84 tables."
Since opening its first restaurant at Hampton, Melbourne, in 2013, Okami has expanded to Sydney and regional NSW with plans to open in Queensland later this year.
It's expected to tally 50 venues by year's end.
Okami NSW front of house manager Jenny Hsieh said the philosophy was to offer quality food for good value.
She said the portion size varied for the number in the group and was designed to share, so you could try more without being full after just a few dishes.
Specialties include beef carpaccio, Karaage chicken, Agedashi Tofu with fish flakes and soybean, sashimi and sushi platters, Chicken Katsu with a Tonkatsu sauce and Takoyaki and octopus balls served with wasabi mayonnaise.
Closed Mondays, Okami opens Tuesday to Saturday for dinner and Sunday for lunch and dinner.
