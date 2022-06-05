The Ovens and Murray Football League's premiership is realistically a seven-team race after Wodonga bowed out of contention on Saturday.
The Bulldogs have just the two wins from eight rounds and history is against them snapping a 13-year finals drought.
Wodonga had seven more shots than Corowa-Rutherglen, but fell 9.6 (60) to 7.15 (57).
With 10 rounds left, the ladder is: Wangaratta (8-0), Yarrawonga and Albury (6-2), Myrtleford and Wangaratta Rovers (5-3), Corowa (4-4), Lavington (3-5), Wodonga (2-6), North Albury (1-7) and winless Wodonga Raiders.
The Bulldogs haven't played finals since 2009 and, unfortunately, they own the longest finals drought any of the league's current 10 teams have ever had, from Albury (9,1967-75), Corowa (7, 2015-), Lavington (5, 1991-95), Myrtleford (11, 1985-95), North Albury (7, 1957-63) Wangaratta (10, 1994-2003), Wangaratta Rovers (6, 1950-55), Wodonga (13, 2010-), Wodonga Raiders (6, 1989-94) and Yarrawonga (8, 1946-53).
Meanwhile Albury and Yarrawonga are almost certain to play finals and the long-time rivals, who played a record-smashing six straight grand finals from 2009-2014, produced a pearler in slippery conditions on Saturday.
Albury led at home by 41 points late in the third term before the Pigeons had 12 of the next 13 scoring shots.
The Tigers held on by five points and to highlight the frenetic finish, the league's highest profile summer recruit in Michael Gibbons had a chance to kick the winning goal from 45m with 27 seconds left but, in his first competition game for 12 months, appeared to suffer a severe cramp just as he kicked the ball, which pulled it to the left.
Yarrawonga dominated the first 15 minutes and the last 35, but Albury controlled the rest.
"We won it in the stoppages and got it driving forward," co-coach Luke Daly said.
