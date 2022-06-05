The Border Mail
Wodonga has league's longest finals drought of any club in its history

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 5 2022 - 11:40am, first published 8:00am
GUT-WRENCHING: Wodonga's Angus Baker (front) chases the ball in the club's thrilling three-point loss to Corowa-Rutherglen on Saturday. Picture: SIMON GINNS PHOTOGRAPHY

The Ovens and Murray Football League's premiership is realistically a seven-team race after Wodonga bowed out of contention on Saturday.

Sports Journalist

