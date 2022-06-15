It is unbelievable that some well-meaning environmental extremists would advocate changing Bungambrawatha Creek back to its natural course, which would mean it running directly through the botanical gardens.
I can remember when in 1969 that creek flooded not only my uncle's orchard in Lavington and also to the steps of the old Albury Base Hospital, in fact the water was as far up Dean Street to the corner of Townsend Street. On that day I had parked my car in Wodonga Place in front of the hospital.
I am not sure when the creek was diverted around the gardens but it was a practical decision for the 'city fathers' of the time to make. Even nowadays after heavy rain in the hills, the creek has flowed half-full. If it was like it used to be the capacity would be depleted and just imagine the hue and cry it would cause to residents along the waterway.
On several occasions I have witnessed theft from the East Albury IGA. On one occasion I challenged the perpetrators only to be told to f*** off and mind my own business, and that it was their right to help themselves as we were the thieves.
Another time there was an attempt made to follow me home which I managed to avoid.
I recognise the need for public housing and that it is a very difficult problem to resolve, however public consultation is of paramount importance in addressing this issue.
The government and council are proposing a large public housing complex in East Albury which is commendable but doomed to failure for one reason, the government.
Simply look at all the other public housing estates in our area and you see a large number of needy persons living there quite happily, then the government moves in some undesirable anti-social tenants and the estate is ruined.
Tenants who terrorise or harass other tenants and neighbours, who smash and damage the property and what does the government do to protect the good tenants? They support the anti-socials and even rebuild the smashed and damaged premises so they can be damaged again.
When the housing department gets serious and deals with anti-social tenants we might get to the stage where public housing is safe for the majority of the tenants.
