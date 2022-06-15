The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Memories flooding back of Bungambrawatha Creek's risks

By Letters to the Editor
June 15 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLOOD RISK: A plan to revegetate Bungambrawatha Creek has brought up memories for one Albury reader.

Memories of flooded creek

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.