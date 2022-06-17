YOUR SAY: Solar power ideas, rising costs and thanks for hospital care

An idea that has been bubbling away in my thinking for a long time is how to increase solar power uptake by homeowners and builders of new homes.
My concept is to make it mandatory for all new homes to include solar power as part of our national building policy; is this a local, state or federal responsibility or an area that requires co-operation from all levels?
Advertisement
Currently, we are told that it is about $6000 to $10,000 to add solar panels to an existing home; in the overall cost of building a new home this is a relatively small increase to the cost, but can be a huge accelerator in solar uptake.
Making it mandatory as part of our building code can lead the way to further advances in solar uptake. With approximately 45,000 new homes/units being built each year in Victoria, 200,000 Australia-wide and an average of 381 for Wodonga and 360 for Albury, this is an amazing growth opportunity we need to take advantage of.
We have consistently changed our building codes to improve energy efficiency, with roof insulation, etc. over many years, this change is just the next logical step in the continual improvements we make. I believe that by taking this step, we are opening the way to bring solar panels to all rooftops in Australia; with the huge support for greener energy this will be an easy sell to the voting population.
IN OTHER NEWS:
After serious surgery in a major hospital in Melbourne I was transferred to the Murray Valley Private Hospital here in Wodonga for rehabilitation.
The care and attention I received from all areas of staffing, nursing, catering, domestic services was exceptional.
The encouragement from doctors, physios and therapists helped me pursue the motivation I needed to help me help myself in my recovery.
How fortunate we are here in the Albury-Wodonga region to have a facility such as MVPH. My sincere thanks to all at MVPH.
I am concerned that with all the rain my belongings may be damaged considering that interest rates and the cost of vegetables, fuel, energy, insurance and the like have all gone through the roof.
Should I contact the SES with the aim of borrowing a tarpaulin?
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.