The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Brownlow medallist Scott Wynd saw something in a young Jake O'Brien

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 24 2022 - 12:37am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY DAYS: Lavington's Jake O'Brien didn't arrive with the fanfare of some other league recruits, but he's been terrific since joining from Gisborne. Picture: MARK JESSER

The 1992 Brownlow medallist isn't surprised Lavington's Jake O'Brien is making an impact in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.