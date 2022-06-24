Wangaratta and Wodonga are the latest clubs to boast Rising Star nominations in the Ovens and Murray Football-Netball League.
Fraser Holland-Dean is May's contender in football, while Wodonga's Ellie Ainsworth had a superb month in netball.
"Ellie started at Wodonga Bulldogs as a 13-year-old in 2016 and progressed rapidly to make her A Grade debut in 2018 and played a combination of A and B last year, but this year is one of the pillars of the A grade starting seven," Wodonga coach Bianca Mann said.
Meanwhile, Holland-Dean is doing a superb job to hold down a spot in the awesome Wangaratta outfit.
"Fraser's ability to play his role as a half forward-wingman this season has made him an asset," Pies' coach Ben Reid said.
Albury's Isaac McGrath and Cassi Mathey, also of Wodonga, were the season's first nominations for April.
The Rising Star awards will be named at the Morris Medal-Toni Wilson Medal night in September.
