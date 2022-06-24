The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Pies' Fraser Holland-Dean, Wodonga's Ellie Ainsworth Rising Stars noms

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 24 2022 - 2:48am, first published 2:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fraser Holland-Dean has impressed for the Pies this season and played in the top of the table clash against Yarrawonga last Saturday. Picture: MARK JESSER

Wangaratta and Wodonga are the latest clubs to boast Rising Star nominations in the Ovens and Murray Football-Netball League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.