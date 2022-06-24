Some of Essendon's greatest names will help celebrate the club's 150th celebrations on the Border next weekend.
Premiership captain Terry Daniher will join 1984-85 grand final team-mate Simon Madden, another two-time premiership player Dustin Fletcher and David Zaharakis at the Bomber Blood function at Wodonga Raiders on Friday, July 1.
"If you're an Essendon fan, it doesn't get any better than this," Raiders' football-netball club president Mark Johnston said.
"To have Terry Daniher and Simon Madden from their great sides of the 80s, along with Dustin Fletcher and David Zaharakis, I'm sure Essendon fans will want to hear what they have to say."
Dubbed the 'footy feast', the panel show is certain to delight not only passionate Bombers' fans, but also general footy and sports fans.
Daniher played 294 games for the Bombers between 1978-92 and was named in the Team of the Century, while he's also a three-time All-Australian.
Madden was also a three-time All-Australian, while he played 378 games over 19 seasons from 1974.
The 198cm ruck-tall forward is also a four-time club best and fairest.
Fletcher racked up an incredible 400 matches over a tremendously long career, from 1993-2015.
He also played in two premierships (1993, 2000) and is also a former All-Australian representative (2000, 2007),
And Zaharakis only ended his 226-game career at the Bombers last year, kicking 136 goals and winning the Anzac Day Medal in 2013.
A two-course meal is available, while VIP packages are also available.
The event works in neatly with Raiders' playing commitments as the club plays in the first week of the split round on Saturday, but will have next week off.
Raiders resume their season away to fierce rivals Wodonga on July 9.
There's eight rounds left in the season.
