A woman charged with drug and driving offences has been told to put her best foot forward to avoid going back to jail.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court was told this week that Laura Lorraine Fitzgerald would plead guilty to three sets of matters.
Drugs were seized during her Wodonga arrest in May.
She was told to do everything her lawyer asked before returning to court on August 9.
"These are really serious charges," magistrate Victoria Campbell said.
"You need to do all the things she (her lawyer) asks you to do to put yourself in the best position of not going back to jail.
"Bail has been extended."
