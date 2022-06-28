Census 2021: Population growth, but incomes lower than average

Wangaratta, Indigo, Federation, Greater Hume, Towong and Moira local government areas all have more residents now than five years ago.
The 2021 Census data released this week by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed Border and North East populations have increased since the previous Census, with several centres also recording a slight rise in median age.
Nearly 1500 more people now call Wangaratta home; the city has 29,808 residents compared with 28,310 in 2016 but the same median age, 45 years. Indigo's numbers rose from 15,952 to 17,368 while the median age went up one year to 47.
Greater Hume gained 806 more residents, from 10,351 to 11,157 (median age unchanged at 44 years) while Federation's population is 12,899, up from 12,277 (49 to 51 years).
In Towong, the median age is 52, the region's oldest and up from 50 years in 2016. The number of people increased by 238, from 5985 to 6223.
There are now 30,522 people living in Moira, compared with 29,112 in 2016 and the median age sits at 48, one year higher since the last Census.
The percentages of men and women remain quite evenly split throughout the six local government areas.
Wangaratta has the biggest gender difference, being 48.3 per cent male and 51.7 per cent female, according to the data. Indigo, Moira and Federation have slightly more females than males while Greater Hume and Towong recorded the reverse.
Residents in all six council areas earn less on average than others in their state and nationwide. The Australian median weekly income (15 years and over) is $805 while the Victorian result is $803 and NSW $813.
However, Moira's figure is nearly $200 less at $629, with Federation ($646) and Towong ($689) also significantly lower. Earnings in the other regions are Wangaratta $727, Indigo $777 and Greater Hume $723.
