Former Ovens and Murray netball president Toni Wilson in Hall of Fame

By Andrew Moir
Updated June 30 2022 - 7:58am, first published 5:35am
FITTING: Toni Wilson was O and M netball's first president with the best and fairest medal named in her honour, while she also coached Rovers to two flags. Picture: MARK JESSER

Ovens and Murray League's first netball president has been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

