Ovens and Murray League's first netball president has been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Toni Wilson served as the fledgling sport's leader for the first 12 seasons after it started in 1993.
"I don't know how to really explain it, just to say I am terribly honoured, there were just so many people around in the early days who did so much work," she explained.
"I'm getting the accolades that many other people deserve."
Wilson first played the sport she loves as a 12-year-old at Tarrawingee.
She moved to Melbourne for university where she played for Melbourne University, which was coached by Lorna McConchie, who led Australia to victory in the inaugural 1963 World Netball Championships.
A further stint in Mildura followed before returning to Ovens and King outfit Tarrawingee, where she retired as a player.
Wilson also had a stint as O and K president, but once her boys Mick, Joe and Andrew started playing football at Wangaratta Rovers in the O and M, she started following them.
When a meeting was called in late 1992, canvassing the interest for netball in the O and M, Wilson attended as the Wangaratta Rovers' delegate but, given her earlier experience with Ovens and King administration, she was soon the inaugural 'face' of the sport.
"I got dobbed in by Chas (her husband), I think," she laughed.
Some clubs wanted in, while others were less interested, but all 11 clubs played the first season, which had two grades (Benalla left the league in late 1997).
"It wouldn't have happened without the work of Sandy Thomas and Graeme Bulgin," Wilson suggested of the then O and M secretary and president respectively.
"Every time I saw them at the football, they would always ask, 'how's it going'? 'Is there anything else we need to do'? They were the right people in the right spot at the right time," Wilson revealed.
"What surprised me the most is how well it did get up and running, I thought it would take a good eight to 10 years to get where it was after only three or four.
"It's enabled a lot of families to go to the sport together."
Wilson is the fifth female in the Hall of Fame, following Lindy Burgess (2015), Tracy Gillies, Paula Cary and Rebecca Cameron.
Meanwhile, six-time Wangaratta premiership player Graham Woods was also inducted.
The ruckman was part of the Pies' 'Dream Team" in the late 1940-early 50s, which won a league record-equalling four straight flags, and followed it in 1957 and 1961.
Woods was named in the club's Team of the Century after a stellar 249-game career.
