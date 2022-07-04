Residents of a central Albury estate have fired up after learning a coffee van will trade at its entrance.
Laurel Butler was caught off guard when earthworks started without any notice last month at the vacant corner block on Guinea Street and Maryland Way.
She later found out the space was being prepared for a mobile coffee van.
Ms Butler, who works in the building industry, said she wrote to and called Albury Council to ask if approval had been granted.
"What's gone under the radar is this is not just a van that comes and drives onto private land, this is major infrastructure," she said.
"It's a narrow street so if two cars are parked normally on each side of the road, you cannot get through.
"My neighbour on Irvington Court came through and there were cars parked and earthmoving equipment out there, so he had to reverse all the way back and go out Wilson Street instead.
"That's what's going to happen when all these people come to buy their coffee."
An Albury Council spokesperson confirmed mobile food and drink vans don't require council approval to operate on private land, as per the State Environmental Planning Policy 2008.
Owners of Iconic Coffee Van told residents by letter on June 8 they had secured the site on Guinea Street after having to vacate their previous location at the Caltex service station on the corner of Dean and Creek streets, which closed last week.
Father Peter MacLeod-Miller, who lives at nearby heritage-listed property Adamshurst, said Albury Council needed to work on the community's behalf.
"If you flag a concern, which is also a public risk, we expect the council to at least acknowledge those concerns and act upon them," he said.
"They also suggested if we did have a complaint about it, we should call the police. The idea that the council should be handballing it to the police in terms of compliance is irresponsible."
Father Peter said he had spoken to customers of the coffee van who also questioned the new location.
"There are plenty of other options, but they haven't explored them," he added.
Raelene Fantig lives opposite to where the van will be stationed and was disappointed she couldn't protest.
"I don't appreciate being left in the dark," she said.
Ms Fantig is worried increased traffic will put pedestrians, including children and elderly residents, at risk.
"It's not appropriate, the road is not designed for this. It's too narrow," she said.
"They've gone the wrong way about it, they should have given us a choice.
"It's an accident waiting to happen."
Iconic Coffee Van has not yet confirmed when it will start trading on Guinea Street.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
