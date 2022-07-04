The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury police arrest 29-year-old man after alleged theft of guitars and equipment worth $12,000

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated July 4 2022 - 8:35am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROGRESS MADE: Charges have been laid and a man arrested after allegedly stealing four guitars stolen and music equipment from Albury musician Dale Dunlop's car parked on Prune Street last month. Picture: MARK JESSER

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged over the alleged theft of almost $12,000 worth of musical instruments and equipment in Lavington last month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.