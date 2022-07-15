IT'S snow season in Wodonga next week.
Wodonga Senior Secondary College students and staff will present its production of The Snow with a guest appearance from the Flying Fruit Fly Circus.
Winning Georgy Awards and APT Awards for their 2021 production Puffs, theatre studies teacher and director Tanya Gower and music teacher and composer Lisa Bektash were inspired to run another play this year.
The Snow was written by Australian playwright Finegan Kruckemeyer.
Students and staff have composed original music and designed and built the set to transform the WSSC Performing Arts Centre into a fantastic Australian landscape.
The Snow runs at WSSC from Thursday to Saturday.
For tickets visit www.trybooking.com/BXLNE
