Falcons defeated Norths 4-2 in the division one men's competition on the weekend.
A terrific win for Falcons after early goals were disallowed, putting them on the back foot.
Norths Ian Beath put away the first goal. Falcons levelled the match before running away with the win.
While Matthew Graham and Alistair Peachy played well for Norths, Falcons' forward line were too strong in the end.
In the other clash, United defeated Wodonga 3-1.
The top of the table clash was played in slipper conditions, but an undermanned Wodonga were able to hold United scoreless until late in the half.
The heavens opened in the second half testing the skills of both teams, but United were able to make the most of it with another goal before the final siren.
In division one women's Falcons drew 2 all with Norths.
Both teams adapted well and played a short game as the ball was unable to move any great distance.
Kate Bardy and Avie Liley played well for Falcons, while Pippa Best and Sherren Rahaley played well for Norths.
United got points on the board with early goals against Wodonga.
The team made the most of the wet conditions, but Wodonga came out strong in the second half.
However, the damage had already been done, with United coming away with a 4-1 win with goals shared across the team.
Wodonga's Rylee Pontt scored their goal.
Wombats had the bye this round.
