The Sapphires is a funny, heart-warming tale inspired by the true story of four Yorta Yorta women who sing soul hits against the backdrop of personal change and social upheaval. It is an energetic, fun and engaging play that affirms life. Written and directed by Tony Briggs about his mother's experiences, the play toured Australia in 2019 and early 2020, reaching 86 venues and an audience of 35,000 before it was halted by the global pandemic.