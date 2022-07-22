SNOW UP
Wodonga Senior Secondary College students and staff will present their production of The Snow with a guest appearance from the Flying Fruit Fly Circus. The Snow was written by Australian playwright Finegan Kruckemeyer. Students and staff have composed original music and designed and built the set to transform the WSSC Performing Arts Centre into a fantastic Australian landscape. For tickets visit trybooking.com/BXLNE
SING UP
The Sapphires is a funny, heart-warming tale inspired by the true story of four Yorta Yorta women who sing soul hits against the backdrop of personal change and social upheaval. It is an energetic, fun and engaging play that affirms life. Written and directed by Tony Briggs about his mother's experiences, the play toured Australia in 2019 and early 2020, reaching 86 venues and an audience of 35,000 before it was halted by the global pandemic.
LISTEN UP
The Moodemere Quartet will team up with Border baritone Craig Quilliam to perform music from Metallica, The Hobbit, traditional Celtic tunes and more, as they tour through myriad genres and eras. The Moodemere Quartet - Damien Jones (violin), Tara Chambers (violin), Jessie Swan (viola) and Catriona Byles (cello) - started bringing chamber music to audiences on the Border about four years ago. Quilliam has performed regularly as an invited soloist and in lead roles in major musicals on the Border.
DANCE UP
After being cancelled at the 11th hour last year amid COVID-19 restrictions, Albury Wodonga Eisteddfod returns for the first time since 2019. View dance, speech and drama and music performances until August 13.
Historical Night Tours, Beechworth Gaol, Saturday, July 23, 6.30pm to 7.15pm
Be guided through a key historical landmark in Beechworth - at night. These tours are history-orientated and a great chance to get behind the walls and feel what it would have been like as the sun went down. Tickets: oldbeechworthgaol.com.au/historical-night-tours.
STOCK UP
Albury Wodonga Farmers Market, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, July 23, 8am to noon
Stock up on fresh produce and pantry staples. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, locally-roasted coffee beans, smallgoods and smoked meats.
