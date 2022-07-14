A NEW production of Australia's beloved modern classic The Sapphires is coming to the Border.
The Sapphires is a funny, heart-warming tale inspired by the true story of four Yorta Yorta women, who sing classic soul hits against the backdrop of personal change and massive social upheaval.
It is an energetic, fun and engaging play that affirms life and the realisation of dreams.
The new adaptation of the award-winning musical play and film is coming to The Cube Wodonga next weekend.
Written and directed by Tony Briggs about his own mother's experiences, the play toured Australia in 2019 and early 2020, reaching 86 venues and an audience of more than 35,000 before it was halted by the global pandemic.
This tour is part of On the Road Again, a Victorian government initiative to bring live music back across the state.
The Sapphires runs at The Cube Wodonga on Saturday, July 23, at 7.30pm.
