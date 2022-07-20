The Border Mail
Albury co-captain Jake Gaynor faces battle to return for finals

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated July 20 2022 - 3:45am, first published 2:20am
Albury's Jake Gaynor faces a race against time to return. Gaynor had surgery last week and will spend six weeks in plaster and a moonboot, with finals starting September 3.

Albury admits co-captain Jake Gaynor is line-ball to return this year in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Sports Journalist

