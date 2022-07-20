Albury admits co-captain Jake Gaynor is line-ball to return this year in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Gaynor had surgery last week after his ankle was stepped on against North Albury.
"He was at the game (against Myrtleford last Saturday) on crutches with his foot in plaster, it will be like that for three weeks, then he'll be in a boot for another three weeks," co-coach Luke Daly revealed.
The finals are just over six weeks away, so Gaynor is a strong chance to miss the year.
"He is, we'll just see how his rehab and the injury progress," Daly added.
The lively midfielder shares the captaincy role with Jim Grills and Michael Duncan and, in an unfortunate quirk, all three missed the Myrtleford game with injury.
Defender Jessy Wilson was the stand-in skipper.
Duncan and Grills are set to return for Saturday's home blockbuster against Wangaratta, along with Jake Page after the trio suffered hamstring injuries.
The Tigers sit in third.
He was at the game on crutches with his foot in plaster, it will be like that for three weeks, then he'll be in a boot for another three weeks.- Luke Daly on Jake Gaynor
