Jindera's home game against Howlong on Saturday will field one of the most experienced umpiring duos in the Hume Football League in recent years.
Michael McGee celebrates his 700th game and good friend Rod Sangster will be officiating his 952nd match.
It means there will be 1652 games of knowledge between the pair.
"It's good to stay involved and it's the best seat in the house, I guess," McGee suggested.
It's a crucial game too as Howlong is striving to finish as high as possible in the top six format, trailing third placed Brock-Burrum only on percentage, while Jindera is fifth on 32 points.
"I was very flattered," Sangster said when it was put to him about umpiring alongside McGee.
"Mick's got a calm nature, he uses common sense, he's reliable, unflustered, I think umpiring is a lot of those traits and he does them all."
The 67-year-old started umpiring in 1990 and has rarely missed a game.
"When you take out the COVID years, it's getting up towards 25 games per year, so Michael umpires week in, week out and at a very efficient level," AFL North East Border's umpire operations manager Michael Bocquet offered.
McGee spent almost four decades teaching and it's helped him enormously, even after a game, like umpiring the 2010 Upper Murray grand final between Bullioh and Federal in freezing conditions and there were no showers as the pump had been washed away by floods.
"Umpiring complements teaching, you have to be calm on the field and in the classroom."
