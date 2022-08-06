Some of the league's best mudrunners starred as football returned to the 1980s at Myrtleford's McNamara Reserve on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Heavy rain in the days leading up to the clash made it a bog with seven goals in the first quarter, but none in the second half as favourites Wangaratta eked out a 5.13 (43) to 5.6 (36) win.
Advertisement
It's been a long time since an Ovens and Murray game has been played in those conditions, although the match itself was played in sunshine.
"I was really happy with the performance, it was never going to be about ball movement, it was about who was going to win the most contests," Wangaratta coach Ben Reid offered.
Although only three goals were kicked after quarter-time, both teams should be congratulated on a gripping contest.
On the last day any small forward would want to play, Abraham Ankers bobbed up with three goals in the first term, his kicks travelling a total of around 10m.
His second was almost comical when Ben Reid's shot from 30m suddenly stopped a metre from the goal and Ankers realised it first and was the only player within 15m of the ball.
Myrtleford's Nick Warnock took a superb juggling mark and kicked truly from 40m as the visitors carried a four-point lead to quarter-time.
And Warnock handed his team the lead when workhorses Matt Dussin and Sam Martyn combined for the forward to mark against the smaller Mark Anderson.
Joe Richards was gifted a major in the goal square from a free kick and that was the last time the Pies trailed.
In a 15-minute period to start the second half, the ball barely moved more than a 30m area in Wangaratta's attacking end.
Both teams posted a series of rushes behinds with the Pies finishing with 1.11 after quarter-time to hold on, although the game wasn't decided until they kicked a point with 56 seconds left in the match.
In the second half over the far side, it was almost impossible to tell which team was which.
"It was an old-school country footy game, the standard was high for the conditions," sidelined Myrtleford co-coach Dawson Simpson revealed.
Rugged midfielders Matt Kelly and Daine Porter revelled in the heavy conditions, while Myrtlefiord co-captain Mitch Dalbosco, Dussin and Martyn were outstanding.
One collision between Kelly and Dalbosco typified the courage and commitment of both warhorses.
While the mudrunners excelled, Ankers' ability to find space was exceptional, while Liam McVeigh and Michael Bordignon also featured.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Advertisement
Warnock showed class with two goals, while Ryan Crisp battled Reid bravely.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.