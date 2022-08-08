The Border Mail

Jocelyn Bartram and Australia take hockey silver at the Commonwealth Games

By Steve Tervet
Updated August 8 2022 - 4:54am, first published 4:50am
Albury's Jocelyn Bartram was part of the Australia squad which took silver in Birmingham. Picture: MARK JESSER

Jocelyn Bartram came away from Birmingham with a silver medal after Australia were beaten in the final of the Commonwealth Games hockey.

