Jocelyn Bartram came away from Birmingham with a silver medal after Australia were beaten in the final of the Commonwealth Games hockey.
The 29-year-old, from Albury, had to watch from the sidelines after being left out of the Hockeyroos side to face England.
Advertisement
Two goals in four minutes, during the second quarter, did the damage as Holly Hunt and Tess Howard struck to put England in the driving seat at the University of Birmingham.
ALSO IN SPORT
Rosie Malone pulled back a consolation right at the end of the game but it wasn't enough to deny England their first Commonwealth hockey gold medal.
"The game didn't go the way we wanted but the campaign and all that we've been through in this last seven-and-a-half weeks has been phenomenal," Australia coach Katrina Powell said.
"I am so proud of the players and how far we have progressed while we have been away."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.