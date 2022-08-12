The Border Mail
North Albury maintains it can shake the wooden spoon this year

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 12 2022 - 2:51am, first published 2:05am
Yarrawonga's Lach Howe is back after last playing against Wangaratta Rovers on July 16.

North Albury believes it can offload the wooden spoon over the last three games in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

