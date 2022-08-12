North Albury believes it can offload the wooden spoon over the last three games in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Defender Tom Sharp concedes it will be extremely difficult to win at home against flag contenders Yarrawonga on Saturday, before facing Wangaratta Rovers, who are out of form heading into round 16, and eighth-placed Wodonga.
Advertisement
"Definitely, we still have a belief that we can win a game before the end of the year," he said.
Definitely, we still have a belief that we can win a game before the end of the year. We want to remain competitive and be hard to play against.- North's Tom Sharp
Yarrawonga hammered the Hoppers by 124 points in round seven as Leigh Williams nailed a career-high 15 goals.
North fell to bottom when pipped by Wodonga Raiders on July 23 and trail on percentage.
"We want to remain competitive and be hard to play against," Sharp offered.
"We also want to follow structures and try to implement those."
North's hopes of scoring the upset of the season haven't been helped with the return of Pigeons' ruck Lach Howe, who hasn't played in a month.
IN OTHER NEWS:
However, Willie Wheeler will miss a second game.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.