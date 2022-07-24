Wodonga Raiders won the battle of two of the league's youngest teams away on Saturday to break their season drought in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Twenty-one-year-old Jake Bradshaw showed maturity beyond his years to nail the match-winner with 20 seconds left to pip North Albury 9.9 (63) to 9.8 (62) at Bunton Park.
'It does show guts, sometimes it has to be old-fashioned dig in and have a go," delighted coach Marc Almond offered.
Raiders have now moved above North Albury in the battle for the wooden spoon, with the Hoppers now searching desperately for an upset.
The victors and Myrtleford were the major stories out of round 14.
Myrtleford went into the match against fellow top five contenders Wangaratta Rovers on the back of losses to Yarrawonga and Albury, with Lavington lurking menacingly just a win behind in the battle for fifth sport.
The Saints have been missing a number of crucial players, including co-coaches Jake Sharp (knee, finished for the year) and Dawson Simpson (knee, uncertain), and then suffered two more injuries.
"It doesn't look great for Rhys Grant with a knee and Ben Paul has a nasty broken leg, he snapped it at right angles and was taken to hospital," Simpson revealed.
Little separated the teams through the match, but the Saints kicked five goals to two in the final quarter to seal a pulsating 11-point win.
The upset has virtually decided the top five.
It would take a number of major upsets to stop Yarrawonga and Albury finishing second and third respectively, with Myrtleford and Rovers likely to meet in the elimination final.
