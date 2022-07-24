The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wodonga Raiders edge out North Albury, while Myrtleford pips Rovers

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 24 2022 - 8:46am, first published 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AGONY AND ECSTASY: North Albury players slump after the one-point loss, while Wodonga Raiders celebrate. North upset Raiders in round five. Picture: ASH SMITH

Wodonga Raiders won the battle of two of the league's youngest teams away on Saturday to break their season drought in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.