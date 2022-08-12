Police say fatal Daysdale truck crash scene was 'horrific'

A truck driver remains seriously injured in a Melbourne hospital on Friday after a horror crash that left another man dead.
Advertisement
A grain truck driven by a Bacchus Marsh man, 35, collided with another truck.
The Bacchus Marsh man was critically injured and was airlifted to hospital, where he remained yesterday.
The man's partner and mother attended the Royal Melbourne Hospital on Thursday to be by his side.
His boss also attended the hospital and said the man was badly injured, with a hospital spokesman confirming he was in a serious condition.
The man who died in the crash, believed to have been aged in his 30s, has not been formally identified.
Inspector Owen Hill said emergency services were confronted by an horrific scene.
The late man's truck split open the Bacchus Marsh driver's loaded grain truck, and landed upside down off the road.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It is very horrific," Inspector Hill said of the incident, which involved police, paramedics, firefighters and Volunteer Rescue Association members.
"Tragically a male has lost his life, and there's another male in critical condition in hospital."
The clean-up of the site continues.
Inspector Hill said it was too early to determine the cause of the crash, with witnesses still sought.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.