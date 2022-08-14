The Ovens and Murray Football league is set for its most exciting finish in years with eight of the final 10 games to have a bearing on the top five.
Advertisement
With two rounds remaining, three teams are battling for the final two spots.
The ladder for finals contenders is: Wangaratta (60 points), Yarrawonga 56, Albury 44, Lavington 36 (101.70%), Wangaratta Rovers 36 (101.52%) and Myrtleford 32 (108.86%).
In round 17, Lavington hosts Wangaratta, Yarrawonga is home to Albury, Wangaratta Rovers host North Albury and Myrtleford is home to Wodonga Raiders.
Wangaratta, Yarrawonga, Rovers and Myrtleford are favourites.
In the final round, Lavington travels to Wodonga Raiders, Rovers do likewise against Albury, Myrtleford is also away to Corowa-Rutherglen, while Wangaratta and Yarrawonga meet in the top of the table clash.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Lavington, Myrtleford and Wangaratta are expected to win, while Albury-Rovers is too tight to call.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.