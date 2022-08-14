The Border Mail
Ovens and Murray Football League set for best finish in years

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated August 14 2022 - 4:37am, first published 3:46am
It could come down to percentage for Lavington, Rovers or Myrtleford. Picture: MARK JESSER

The Ovens and Murray Football league is set for its most exciting finish in years with eight of the final 10 games to have a bearing on the top five.

